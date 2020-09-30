Kentucky attorney general seeks delay in release of grand jury recordings in Breonna Taylor case

National-World

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has asked for a one-week delay in the release of the grand jury recordings in the Breonna Taylor case.

The highly unusual public release of secret grand jury proceedings had been expected Wednesday after a Jefferson County state court judge ordered recordings of the two and half day presentation to the panel filed with the court by noon local time.

Cameron sought the delay in a motion filed Tuesday, arguing that it was necessary to protect the interest of witnesses, particularly “private citizens named in the recordings.” His office wants to “redact personal identifiers of any named person, and to redact both names and personal identifiers of any private citizen.”

Cameron’s office said in a statement Wednesday that the recording is more than 20 hours long and it needed “additional time … to redact personally identifiable information of witnesses, including addresses and phone numbers.”

The judge was expected to rule on the motion Wednesday, according to the statement.

The release of the recording was expected after a grand juror had requested in court that all recordings, transcripts, and reports of the grand jury relating to the police-involved shooting case be released to the public.

The juror has suggested the Kentucky attorney general may have misrepresented to the public the case presented to the panel, according to a lawyer for the juror.

The attorney general initially refused to release grand jury transcripts or recordings despite growing public calls to do so by the Louisville mayor, the Kentucky governor, and Taylor’s family’s attorneys.

But Cameron late Monday evening announced he would comply with a judge’s ruling ordering a recording of the grand jury presentation be added to the court’s case file. He had previously said releasing the presentation would interfere with other investigations.

Cameron said in a an interview with CNN affiliate WDRB Tuesday night that the grand jury could have made an “assessment about different charges” against officers involved in the shooting.

“If they wanted to make an assessment about different charges, they could’ve done that. But our recommendation was that Mattingly and Cosgrove were justified in their acts and their conduct,” he said.

Officers Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly were two of the three officers present the night of March 13 when Taylor was killed in a botched raised.

Taylor, an EMT and aspiring nurse, was killed in her home when the plainclothes officers executed a “no-knock” warrant.

Cosgrove and Mattingly were not indicted in the case though Cameron said Cosgrove filed the fatal shot, which he said was justified because Taylor’s boyfriend fired at officers first. A third officer, Brett Hankison, has been indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree for firing blindly into an adjoining apartment that was occupied. Hankison has pleaded not guilty.