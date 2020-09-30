New mural of Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Denver created by artists and community members

National-World

DENVER (KCNC) — Late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the subject of a new mural in Denver — created by artists and volunteers from the community. The History Colorado Center organized a three-day “activation” that started Sunday.

Denver artist Adri Norris began the community-centered mural project on 12th Avenue between Broadway and Lincoln Street on Sunday.

“Participants and passers-by can also see professional chalk artists creating ephemeral tributes to Ginsburg, and are invited to chalk their own personal tributes on the museum grounds,” museum officials said.

There was a public commemoration ceremony on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, who served as a law clerk for Justice Ginsburg, was among the presenters at the commemoration event.

“Justice Ginsburg changed my life, teaching me about equal justice under the law and what outstanding legal work looks like—an important life-long lesson,” Weiser previously said. “For millions around the world, her memory will continue to be a blessing.”

Justice Ginsburg won her first landmark gender-discrimination case in Denver’s Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals in 1972.

