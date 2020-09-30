OSP: K-9 finds 20 pounds of meth concealed in vehicle during traffic stop; 2 women arrested

National-World

Salem, OR (KPTV) — Two women were arrested after methamphetamine was found concealed in their vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 5 on Monday.

At around 11:18 a.m., an Oregon State Police trooper from the Salem Area Command stopped a 2018 Ford Edge for exceeding the speed limit near milepost 256.

The trooper deployed Drug Detection K-9 Titan during the traffic stop. OSP said K-9 Titan alerted to the odor of a controlled substance.

During the search of the vehicle, OSP said about 20 pounds of methamphetamine was found concealed in the cargo area.

The driver, identified as Alejandra De Anda-Jimenez, 26, of Huntington Park, California, and the passenger, identified as Jasmin Esmerelda Batarce, 22, of Orange, California, were arrested. Both were booked into the Marion County Jail for unlawful possession and delivery of methamphetamine.

