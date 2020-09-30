Pandemic leads to appliance shortage

National-World

DUNMORE, Pa. (WNEP) — Nick Gillette of Dunmore Appliance has been in the business for 33 years and says there’s never been a year quite like 2020.

COVID-19’s effect on the appliance business is one of increased demand and disappearing supply.

“The Main thing they’re looking for is refrigeration and freezers, and we have very limited quantities. We ordered freezers back in March, and we just got some, there were 20 some, and they were gone in two days,” said Gillette.

Jack Henzes of Clarks Summit was able to grab the final freezer.

“I didn’t think that the pandemic was hitting the appliance world like it’s hit other areas,” said Henzes.

James Burden drove 45 minutes from Wayne County to claim one of four remaining dishwashers after he heard from his daughter in New York, who was struggling to find a fridge.

“They would have had to wait until December for a refrigerator if they didn’t take an in-stock item,” said Burden.

Dunmore Appliance says it and the big box stores are in the same boat. Factory shutdowns and parts unavailable from overseas has led to a shortage in large kitchen appliances.

Dunmore Appliance’s showroom is now more of a warehouse because there aren’t any new products to show off.

“In the 33 years we’ve been in business, the store has never looked like this. We’ve always had all displays out here, not one box in this entire store, it would be full of new appliances to choose from,” said Gilette.

