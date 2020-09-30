Staff given ‘superhero’ honors to mark battle against COVID-19 in Albany

National-World

Albany, GA (Albany Herald) — These heroes don’t fly or have cool utility belts, but on Wednesday local health care workers donned capes and masks to mark a day honoring their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital’s Celebrating Healthcare Heroes Day, they got to dress the part they have been playing for nearly seven months after Albany became a hot spot for the deadly disease.

More than 180 Dougherty County residents have died of complications from the virus since March. During the peak of the novel coronavirus crisis, there were at times more than 60 COVID-positive patients from throughout southwest Georgia and beyond being treated at Phoebe facilities.

“These last six months have been difficult for everyone across southwest Georgia, but few have felt the weight of this pandemic like the members of the Phoebe Family,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System’s president and CEO, said. “They have faced unprecedented challenges with courage, ingenuity and devotion, and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Phoebe catered meals to each of the system’s facilities and awarded each “health care superhero” a cape.

“COVID-19 has definitely shown that health care workers are true heroes,” Tony Welch, Phoebe’s chief human resources officer, said. “Employees in every department across our organization have worked incredibly hard through this pandemic and have selflessly put the needs of our patients and community above their own.

“Feeding everyone a special meal and handing out superhero capes are just small tokens of gratitude, but we think it’s important to recognize these heroic efforts and ensure all members of the Phoebe Family hear that ‘Thank You’ loud and clear.”

Also during the day, the health system sponsored employee well-being events. In addition to a series of emotional and mental health videos produced by Phoebe, staff visited with workers.

The Rev. Will Runyon, Phoebe’s director of chaplain services, and Sara Cornwell, the lead therapist for the Phoebe Assistance Program, made rounds of the various departments.

“Just as we support the spiritual and emotional needs of our patients and their families, it is equally as important to reach out to our Phoebe Family members,” Runyon said. “It takes incredible strength to endure what our teams have faced over the last six months. We are here for them, and we will continue to do all we can to support their emotional well-being.”

Throughout the fight against COVID-19, the community has expressed its appreciation and support, Steiner said. From the donation of tens of thousands of meals and personal protective equipment to a steady stream of thank you cards, supportive emails and social posts, the community has gone above and beyond.

“The love we’ve felt from the people of southwest Georgia has really been overwhelming,” he said. “That support continues to energize us and helps prepare us to take on any challenge that may come our way.”

