Atlanta Hawks head coach, wife pledges money in the fight against wrongful convictions

ATLANTA (WGCL) — The Atlanta Hawks Head Coach Lloyd Pierce and his wife, Melissa Pierce, stepped up in the fight against wrongful convictions Thursday, pledging a significant financial contribution to an independent, nonprofit organization that works to prevent wrongful convictions in Georgia.

The Pierce family plans to match up to $15,000 of financial contributions that are donated to the Georgia Innocence Project on Wrongful Conviction Day.

“We are so grateful to the Pierce family for this generous gift, especially ahead of Wrongful Conviction Day,” said Georgia Innocence Project Executive Director Clare Gilbert.

Friday marks Wrongful Conviction Day, a day dedicated to ending wrongful convictions and highlighting the plight of those convicted of crimes they did not commit.

“With the current climate in our country, we felt compelled to grow our partnership with GIP. In the midst of this pandemic, the need to intelligently pursue criminal justice reform and address mass incarceration issues is urgent,” Lloyd and Melissa Pierce jointly said.

“The incredible level of passion, expertise and dedication to serving those wrongfully convicted independent of their personal resources and intense pursuit of justice for all makes us proud to play any role we can in bringing awareness to their work,” they added.

According to recent studies, it is estimated that approximately five percent of all people in prison are innocent of the crimes they are imprisoned for.

For the state of Georgia, that means more than 2,000 people are currently in prison for crimes they did not commit, according to the studies.

The Pierce family hosted exonerees and their family members at multiple Hawks games last season, providing exclusive access to warmups, media availabilities, and locker room tours while educating fans in attendance about GIP and the exonerees, Atlanta Hawks officials told CBS46 News.

The Atlanta Hawks have also created a special apparel bundle co-branded with GIP. The bundle is worth $35 and includes a t-shirt, hat and band, has been re-released and is available for purchase online at HawksShop.com with 100 percent of proceeds going directly to support the GIP until Monday, Oct. 5.

