Camper at center of Ozark bomb threat goes up in flames

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

OZARK, Ark. (KHBS/KHOG) — A woman was arrested after she set fire to a stolen camper and threatened to blow it up, according to Ozark Police Chief Devin Bramlett.

The Workman’s Travel Center was evacuated Wednesday morning after a woman in a camper told law enforcement she may have explosives.

Police were called to the travel center where they talked to a woman in a camper, Bramlett told 40/29 News.

The woman wouldn’t come out of the camper and told police she may have explosives.

The Fort Smith Bomb Squad was called to the scene, and brought their bomb robot, Phil Christensen, Fort Smith Fire Chief, told 40/29.

An Arkansas State Police negotiator was also called to the scene.

After the woman refused to leave the camper, authorities deployed gas canisters through one of the windows using the bomb robot. The woman used a lighter to set the camper on fire from the inside. Authorities pulled the woman out of the camper before it went up in flames. According to Bramlett, no one was hurt.

The center is on Highway 23, just north of I-40 in Ozark.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.