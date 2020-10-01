Community members plead for tips in 22-month-old Tyron Payton’s death

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — While police are executing search warrants and tracking down leads, community members passed out flyers hoping to convince witnesses to come forward.

Around 3 p.m. on the afternoon of September 21, someone opened fire on a family’s car parked outside their home near 33rd and S. Benton Avenue. Tyron Payton, who was in the backseat, did not survive to celebrate his second birthday. His parents are recovering from their injuries.

“It’s horrifying,” Emma Ashton with The Way to Happiness said.

“We can put it on the news. We can put it in the paper, but to go directly to the people and say, ‘listen, we need your help. We cannot continue this way’,” president of the Justice & Dignity Center Sheoni Givens said.

Community members passed out flyers Wednesday hoping to reach the right person.

“Give it to your neighbor. We’ve got to be serious about crime toward our women and children,” community member Ron Hunt said.

“A little boy is dead and you’ve got the information,” Givens said.

There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

“We are going to throw another $10,000 into it at the Justice Center. That means you could relocate. If you’ve seen something and you are scared, you can be relocated,” community member Tony Caldwell said.

“$35,000 to get a thug off the street? We need ya’ll to call,” Hunt said.

“We don’t want to pass out flyers. We want people to stop killing each other and have value for life,” Givens said.

They plan to continue to canvass until the boy’s killer is caught.

Anyone with information can anonymously call 816-474-TIPS.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.