Firefighters deployed to Glass Fire save American flag from burning building

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Santa Rosa, CA (KPIX) — Images of firefighters saving a U.S. flag from a burning building are receiving accolades online and the firefighters being hailed as heroes as they labored to stop the massive Glass Fire complex burning in Napa and Sonoma Counties.

The Fremont Fire Department shared the group of photos on its Twitter and Facebook pages, and described how members of Fire Engine 558 moved to secure the flag when the flames overwhelmed the building they were trying to save.

A quote accompanying the images was included attributed to firefighters Mike L., Seth G., Scott H., and Rusty E.: ”Even though we weren’t able to save the building, we never gave up. We were able to save the flag and stay in the fight. Several properties were saved that night. The flag gave us the pride to keep going when things were at their toughest.”

Fremont Fire said all the firefighters are staying healthy and thanked all firefighters who are deployed. “Our hearts go out to the families impacted by this fire and all of the devastating fires burning throughout the state,” the department said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Glass Fire had destroyed at least 97 structures and was threatening more than 22,000.

Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nicholls said Monday despite the destruction of the Glass Fire, firefighters have been successful in saving many other structures that were threatened.

“There was a valiant firefight by our local firefighters and our Cal Fire firefighters here on the east side of Santa Rosa to save as many homes as they could, and the statement I heard is they save far more than they lost,” said Nicholls.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.