Nevada realtors prepare for open houses following months of virtual showings

HENDERSON, Nev. (KVVU) — Governor Steve Sisolak is allowing real estate agents in the state to resume open houses and realtors are preparing for the weekend.

“By doing open houses, it’s like getting a shot of vitamin B right in the arm. In a market that is already busy, it’s going to make it even busier,” said Noah Herrera, a broker with Platinum Real Estate Professionals.

Herrera and other realtors in Las Vegas said inventory for homes is extremely low, demand is high and it is pushing prices up.

“What we’re seeing is the list price is a starting point. Sometimes they are coming in above a few thousand, or ten thousand or even more,” said Herrera.

The addition of open houses is expected to intensify what realtors have been seeing for months.

“Open houses is going to be a launching pad for home prices to continue to rise until we get more inventory,” said Herrera.

Herrera and realtors across Southern Nevada are now waiting for the Department of Business and Industry’s Real Estate Division to release new guidelines for open houses before they can begin.

“Exactly how to do it, what procedures we have to take, all the proper PPE and everything we have to do,” said Herrera.

Real estate experts say home inventory in Las Vegas is expected to increase following the end of the moratorium on evictions.

Herrera said if tenants are evicted, landlords might be tempted to sell their rental properties instead of renting them out.

“We just bought more open house sign because we think there are going to be a lot of open houses going on,” said Herrera.

