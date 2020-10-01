New hotel provides ‘approachable’ luxury for tourists, locals

National-World

Nashville, TN (WSMV) — Nashville’s newest hotel opens its doors today.

The Grand Hyatt has been over a year in the making.

It’s the first piece of the puzzle in Music City’s newest development: The Nashville Yards.

News4’s Melanie Layden got a sneak peek earlier this week of how it all came together.

Located right on Broadway across from Union Station, The Grand Hyatt Hotel offers 591 rooms, 7 food and beverage locations, a spa and a rooftop pool and bar.

“Grand Hyatt is about approachable luxury. It’s the first thing of Nashville Yards that you arrive to in the city. It’s a gateway property and a complete new place to stop over and be part of the entry way to the city,” Joe Bucher, SVP Direct of Design, said.

Standing 25 stories high on the western edge of downtown, its location makes for perfect walking distance to the honky tonks, as well as the Gulch and Midtown.

And it will soon have neighbors – The Grand Hyatt will be surrounded by the Amazon Towers, Asurion’s new headquarters, and soon to come, a luxury bowling alley and movie theater, as well as more retail and dining spots.

This hotel is not just for tourists, they are also offering a special “staycation” package for locals.

