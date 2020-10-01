‘We are going to try to reopen still and see how things go,’ business owner says

National-World

Asheville, NC (WLOS) — North Carolina is moving into Phase 3 at 5 p.m. Friday, and some businesses that have been closed for more than six months are now preparing to reopen.

“We’re encouraged to see North Carolina holding steady, and, because of our stability, today, we’re taking another careful step forward,” Gov. Roy Cooper said during his news conference Wednesday.

The state has been in some degree of Phase 2 for more than four months.

“Today, we’re cautiously encouraged about where we are in this pandemic,” Cooper said.

Under the new order, large outdoor venues can operate at 7% capacity and small outdoor venues can open at 30% capacity. Outdoor amusement parks can operate at 30% capacity. Movie theaters and conference centers can open indoors at 30% capacity. Bars can open, only outdoors, with 30% of outdoor capacity.

“We are going to try to reopen still and see how things go,” said Crystal Capettini, owner of Burger Bar.

Capettini said she’s happy Cooper is allowing bars to move forward.

However, she said she is disappointed that they can only operate outdoors and that they have to go off of 30% of their outdoor capacity.

She said, to get increased outdoor capacity, it first has to be approved by ABC.

“A lot of bars are not going to be able to participate in that because they don’t have outdoor seating. But, No. 2, a lot of places that have a smaller restricted area are going to have to have such a limited number of customers that it’s not going to be viable,” Capettini said.

Mike Rangel, owner of Asheville Pizza and Brewing, said they are meeting Thursday to brainstorm reopening their dine-in movie theater.

In Arden, the owners of Fat Cat’s Billiards said they are planning to reopen.

“We will be operating with these six tables open starting Friday at 5,” Dustianna Smith, of Fat Cat’s Billiards, said.

On the state’s website, it said indoor bar amenities like pool tables and darts are still not allowed under Phase 3.

Smith said their pool hall is like a bowling alley. She said they’re going to go by the 30% rule.

“If 43 other pool halls across the state are open, then so are we. And, if ALE or ABC wants to fine us, then they need to fine the other 43 pool halls across the state that are open and operative and have been since March,” Smith said.

Smith said they have marked off areas for social distancing, and they will be sanitizing all equipment.

She added that they’ve lost $500,000 from being closed since March. She said they can’t go another month of being closed.

“We’re ready to close out this year and salvage whatever we possibly can and all doing it safely,” Smith said.

