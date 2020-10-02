Library in small borough receives resources its community hasn’t had

National-World

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA (WNEP) — There is some good news in 2020. Given how this year has gone for so many, a little positivity is a nice boost, especially when you weren’t expecting it.

“We hadn’t heard anything, and someone reached out from the state at the beginning of February and asked if we were still interested in this grant? Of course, and it was so exciting to get this stuff,” said Margaret Schachte, Ashland Public Library Director.

The Ashland Public Library was recently awarded all of this new stuff and technology through a statewide initiative that focuses on engaging children’s natural curiosity about the world.

This was all administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Office of Commonwealth Libraries.

These resources, including iPad’s, Chromebooks, a camera, and an animation kit, are a big boost for a library like this in a small borough.

“People come to the library to learn all sorts of things. We’re not just a place for books. Our library is more of a community center, so we have people in here from all walks of life.”

When people see some of this technology, they might say ‘that’s great for kids,’ but all of this stuff is available for people of all ages to use here in Ashland.

“With the way the world is now, it’s important for jobs at almost every level, even if you work in manual labor, you’re working with electronics a lot of the time. This gives people the tools they need to exist in the world right now.”

The library is open every day except Sundays and Wednesdays.

