Merkel, Putin, Netanyahu and other leaders wish Trump well after positive Covid-19 test

National-World

Leaders from across the world sent messages of goodwill to US President Donald Trump and wife Melania on Friday after the bombshell news that both had tested positive for coronavirus.

Trump’s announcement comes as nations battle the pandemic and keep a close watch on what will be a crucial election for the entire planet. Here’s what leaders and politicians have been saying:

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin

Putin sent a message to Trump in which the Russian President “wished him and his wife a speedy recovery and expressed sincere support at this difficult moment,” according to a Kremlin statement.

“I am sure that your inherent vitality, good spirits and optimism will help you cope with the dangerous virus,” Putin said.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

“My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus,” tweeted Johnson, who contracted Covid-19 in the spring, spending several days in intensive care.

Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel

“Chancellor #Merkel: I send all my best wishes to Donald and Melania Trump. I hope that you will get over the #corona infection and will soon be completely healthy again. @POTUS @FLOTUS,” Merkel said on Twitter via government spokesman Steffen Siebert.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

“Like millions of Israelis, Sara and I are thinking of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and wish our friends a full and speedy recovery,” tweeted Netanyahu.

South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in

“[The] First lady and I wish you and your wife a speedy recovery, along with the people of South Korea. We also would like to extend a word of consolation and encouragement to your family and the American People,” Moon wrote in a letter.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

“I wish a speedy recovery to U.S. President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19. I sincerely hope that they will overcome the quarantine period without problems and regain their health as soon as possible,” Erdogan tweeted.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

“My best wishes to @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS. I hope they both have a speedy recovery from COVID-19,” tweeted Stoltenberg.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte

“My best wishes to @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania for a speedy recovery. Hope both of you will get better soon!” tweeted Conte.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi

“Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery and good health,” tweeted Modi.

Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte

“On behalf of the Dutch cabinet, I wish President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a speedy and full recovery from COVID-19,” tweeted Rutte.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

“My sincere wishes for a speedy recovery to US President Donald Trump and the First Lady, and for them to progress beyond this stage quickly in order to return to full health and wellness and to continue to lead with the valuable efforts of the United States on combating this virus worldwide, for the benefit of all humanity. May God protect our people, and all peoples of the world,” wrote Sisi on Facebook.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan

“Wishing President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump speedy recovery from COVID-19,” Khan tweeted.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

“My best wishes to President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS for a full and speedy recovery,” Tedros tweeted.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

“China has noted relevant reports, and wishes Mr. and Mrs. Trump a speedy recovery,” the ministry said in statement to CNN (it is a national holiday in China).

Japan’s Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura

“Since this is news about infection of U.S. President, I think it is having a major impact on markets,” Nishimura told Reuters. “I would like to refrain from making further comments on this topic because it is related to a health issue of an overseas leader. But I hope (Trump) would recover as soon as possible.”

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

“Our best wishes to @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS for a speedy recovery & return to full health. The government & people of Taiwan stand with the U.S. at this testing time,” the ministry tweeted.

European Council President Charles Michel

“Wishing @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a speedy recovery,” tweeted Michel. “#COVIDー19 is a battle we all continue to fight. Everyday. No matter where we live.”

Slovenia’s Prime Minister Janez Janša

“All friends of #USA in Slovenia, especially @bacovnik and I are thinking of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and wish @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a full and speedy recovery,” tweeted Janša.

Afghanistan’s Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation

“I wish President Donald Trump ‪@realDonaldTrump @POTUS, and First Lady Melania Trump ‪@FLOTUS speedy recovery from COVID19 and good health,” tweeted Abdullah.

“I also wish the people of the #USA to overcome this pandemic victoriously.”