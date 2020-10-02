New Orleans launches street renaming website for community input

National-World

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WGNO) — The New Orleans City Council commission charged with renaming streets, parks, and public places honoring Confederate soldiers and white supremacists has launched a new website to gather input from the public.

The City Council Street Renaming Commission was established in June to begin the process of renaming public spaces. The new website will provide a valuable conduit for the public to weigh in on that process, according to commission leaders.

“Our work honors this country’s earliest beliefs in fostering a more perfect union and ensuring domestic tranquility,” CCSRC Chairman Karl J. Connor said. “This website helps engage our citizens and shows New Orleans’ dedication to being an example of how we live and thrive together.”

Two comment forms available on the site, nolaccscr.org, will gather input from visitors to the site. District “C” Councilmember Kristin Gisleson Palmer said that input will be an invaluable part of the process.

“In forming the CCSRC, our highest priority was to ensure we are continuing to engage the public in this process,” Palmer said. “I am incredibly excited about the launch of this full website, which will help the Commission carry out its most critical functions by allowing the public to learn more about their city through a rich set of historical resources and give feedback on those we choose to honor.”

“The driving principle behind our creation of this task force has always been and remains public input,” District “B” Councilmember Jay H. Banks said. “The City belongs to us all, and everyone’s voice should be heard. This thoughtful and comprehensive process will help us do just that and create the best possible outcome for New Orleans.”

