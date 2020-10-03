City employees finally receive paycheck but find holiday pay, overtime and even regular hours still short

National-World

Prichard, AL (WALA) — City employees across Prichard frustrated and fed up facing most of their payday without a paycheck following what city council members and the mayor say was a problem with their payroll software.

“If everything had gone right it probably would have entered into the bank yesterday at 12:00, but it didn’t,” said Mayor Jimmie Gardner.

Some city workers even walking off the job, outraged when they realized their hard-earned money hadn’t come through by Friday morning.

Prichard city council members called an emergency meeting Friday afternoon to try and sort it all out and get city workers paid, which Mayor Jimmie Gardner said would happen by 5:00 p.m.

One employee tells Fox10 News the money finally hit her account, but it was short of her holiday pay, overtime and even just her regular hours.

Martin says it’s not clear how many people walked out on Friday, but he himself noticed some city operations at a halt.

“I did witness the garbage truck and the trash trucks not working today, not sure of the police and the fire department,” said councilman Martin.

Martin says issues with payroll have been ongoing for some time.

Most recently some city employees were left without overtime or holiday pay on their last paycheck.

“We shortened a lot of checks on last pay period, some holiday pay that wasn’t paid last pay period and definitely for them to come now, two weeks later and still have that same problem.”

Mayor Gardner assuring city employees that they will get their paychecks.

“The employees of the city you will be paid. Today is payday and you will be paid today.”

Councilman Martin says they won’t know for certain if everyone has been paid by Friday night.

The only way they will know is by employees reporting to their department heads which they’re encouraged to do so that they can figure out who still needs to be paid, if anyone.

