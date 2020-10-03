Couple charged in connection to Cumberland County homicide

National-World

Mechanicsburg, PA (WPMT) — A man and woman from Cumberland County have been charged in connection with the death of Andrew Konetsco, who was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound in his Hampden Township apartment Wednesday.

Alan Daniel Williams, 27, and Chrystal Lee Dupert, 25, both of the 100 block of East Allen Street in Mechanicsburg, were charged Thursday, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by Hampden Township Police.

Konetsco was found in his apartment on the 800 block of Admirals Quay in Mechanicsburg. He had suffered a gunshot wound to his chest, police say.

His roommate told police he saw Konetsco on the phone shortly before he was shot. Konetsco appeared to be upset and went to his bedroom after ending the call, the roommate said.

A short time later, the roommate said, he heard an argument followed by gunshots. The roommate feared for his safety and left the apartment.

Konetsco was later found in his room by his father, who told the roommate to call 911 before returning home. The roommate complied, police say.

Police say they spoke to neighbors who also heard the gunshots. One of them provided police with surveillance footage from a home security system that showed a vehicle that parked near Konetsco’s home shortly before 8 p.m. and quickly left a few minutes later.

Police say they recovered four 9mm shell casings from Konetsco’s room.

Konetsco’s roommate told police he had argued with a man named Alan earlier in the week.

Police say that during the course of their investigation, they determined “Alan” was Williams, and located Dupert, his girlfriend, who was staying at a relative’s home in Duncannon, Perry County. She agreed to speak to police.

Williams was found staying with a friend in Halifax, Dauphin County. He also agreed to a police interview, police say.

Both admitted to their involvement in the shooting, according to police.

Investigators say Williams and Konetsco had argued earlier in the week, and Williams threatened to shoot Konetsco.

On the night of the shooting, Williams retrieved a 9mm handgun registered to Dupert from their apartment and put it in his waistband. He claimed he needed the gun to intimidate Konetsco when he confronted him, police say.

Dupert and Williams then drove to Konetsco’s apartment to confront him, police say. Their children in the car, according to police.

Dupert said Williams exited the vehicle and went to the rear of the townhouse. Shortly thereafter she heard gunshots. Williams returned to the vehicle, telling her everything was OK, according to police.

The couple then fled from the scene. Williams allegedly hid the firearm before going to his grandfather’s house in Dauphin. He was picked up by his friend from there, police say.

Williams is charged with criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy to criminal homicide, possession of an instrument of crime, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault, attempting or causing bodily injury, three counts of recklessly endangering another person, two counts of endangering the welfare of children, firearms not to be carried without a license, and tampering with evidence.

Dupert is charged with criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy to criminal homicide, two counts of endangering the welfare of children, and hindering apprehension.

