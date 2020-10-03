Family searching for answers after shooting takes son’s life

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Cobb County, GA (WGCL) — A local family wants answers from Cobb County Police and body cam video after their son was shot and killed earlier this year.

Venethia Cook-Lewis said on July 13 her 17-year-old son Vincent Truitt was shot in the back and killed by Cobb County Police.

GBI was requested to investigate the deadly officer-involved shooting that took place on the 200 block of Riverside Parkway. The agency claimed Cobb Police discovered three teens driving a stolen car the morning of the incident.

The agency said a chase ensured when the driver refused to stop.

The teens drove into a dead end, then Truitt along with another teen jumped out and fled on foot. GBI said that’s when Truitt pulled a gun while running from officers. Moments later officers opened fire.

On Friday, Lewis and her attorney Gerald Griggs held a press conference to demand proof of the agencies claims.

“In what world do you murder a kid not inform their parents and not be accounted for your actions? this is not ok, we want justice for Vincent,” Venethia Cook-Lewis said.

“This family is hurting. This family wants answers. It’s been well over 80 days, we believe that transparency is always important. You can at least show it to the family so they can get an understanding of the final moments of Vincent’s life,” Gerald Griggs the Family’s attorney said.

CBS46 reached out to GBI to find out why they haven’t released any body cam or dash cam footage of the shooting. A representative of the agency told CBS46 they have not released the footage at the Cobb County District Attorney’s request since the investigation is still ongoing. A representative of the Cobb County DA’s office told CBS46 they will release the footage to the family after the investigation is completed.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.