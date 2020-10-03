In a hard year, families provide an escape with epic outdoor Halloween displays

National-World

Gallatin, TN (WSMV) — After this year, a lot of us would like something to take our minds off the pandemic. Three families in three different Middle Tennessee areas agree, and they’ve got you covered.

We headed out to Gallatin to meet Renata Harper and daughter Dahlia. In Hendersonville, we met Carl McCoy, partner Ricky Timmons, and their kids, Lyric and Jehu. In Bellevue, we met Jennifer Corcoran and boyfriend Greg Parker. They all agree on something when it comes to Halloween.

“I don’t think you can ever have too much Halloween,” smiled Dahlia, standing in a huge yard covered with clown and circus props.

“It becomes a landmark,” laughed Carl, looking around at his family’s carnival themed display. The yard was covered in blue skeletons performing tricks and dressed like fortune tellers. One skeleton was even in a tank surrounded by skeleton piranhas. “Oh, we’re that house with the Halloween decorations.”

“I think we’re a little over the top!” said Greg, standing in front of skeleton and cat props taller than the house.

“We call this Princess Meow Meow!” said Jennifer, pointing to the giant cat.

At the Harpers’ Carnival of Terror in Gallatin, you can find Michael Myers, Pennywise the Clown, and even a Ronald McDonald who comes complete holding a Happy Meal.

“The birds, they’re more the commentators of the whole thing,” said Lyric, showing skeleton birds on a pole outside her family’s Bone Yard Circus in Hendersonville.

In Bellevue, Jennifer and Greg live dangerously.

“Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice!” laughed Jennifer. She and Greg glanced around to see if he appeared.

Like all of us, these next-level Halloween families have been toughing it out through this pandemic.

“Just trying to get through it, keep a positive attitude, y’know?” said Greg.

Positivity. That’s the tall order three families are here to bring to people in a hard year.

“If me and my family going the extra mile brings an ounce of joy to people struggling to find that joy, it’s worth it,” said Ricky.

“This year deserves a big shebang,” said Dahlia.

Seeing those cars that stop and watch the decorations a while, you don’t know what that person’s been through this year. Three families are glad to provide them with lights, a circus, a carnival. It’s time to put on a show.

All three families told us, they’d love to have you come by and see their decorations.

The Gallatin Carnival of Terror can be found at 813 Harris Dr. in Gallatin, TN.

The Bone Yard Circus can be found at 635 Walton Ferry Rd. in Hendersonville, TN.

Jennifer and Greg’s Halloween display is at 978 General George Patton Rd. in Nashville.

