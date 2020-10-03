Loved ones of those killed near Indian Creek Trail still waiting for justice

National-World

FULTON, MO (KCTV/KSMO ) — The man accused of killing six people near the Indian Creek Trail will be transported to the Fulton State Hospital.

Doctors are working to determine if Fredrick Scott is competent to stand trial. He’s charged with six counts of first-degree murder.

As the family members and friends of the victims wait for justice, the pain of losing them remains.

During a hearing that was held using Webex on Thursday, a representative from the Missouri Department of Mental Health said Fredrick Scott will jump ahead of 23 other people on a list waiting to be moved to the Missouri Department of Mental Health.

Michael Darby’s son, Brian Darby, said ever since his father was shot and killed on the Indian Creek trail his family has waited for justice.

“We found out the defendant has not left the Jackson County jail to go get the mental help. He needs to stand trial. We were under the impression he was already at Fulton. We are waiting on that facility to have enough beds to take him and get the treatment he needs,” he said. “Every time an event passes like Father’s Day or my dad’s birthday or holidays, it reopens those wounds. We want closure.”

Prosecutors charged Scott for the murders of Michael Darby, John Palmer, David Lenox, Timothy Rice, Karen Harmeyer, and Steven Gibbons. The homicides started in August of 2016 and ended after Scott’s arrest in August of 2017.

“The defendant is on his third public defender. I am on our second prosecutor and we are on our second judge. The only thing that has remained the same in three years is the defendant and the victims’ families,” Brian Darby said.

He said each time a new public defender is assigned the case essentially starts over.

“Some of the victims’ families are older. They would like to see justice while they still can,” he said. “The defendant was competent when he committed the crimes. He was intelligent enough to report the guns he used as stolen. He knew what he was doing. He was competent and now, just because he doesn’t want to take his medicine he was prescribed, it’s not fair for the victims’ families.”

Darby said it is difficult to explain to his children and his father’s nine grandchildren why a trial has not taken place.

“The defendant deserves a trial just as much as the victims’ families deserve a trial. We need to get on with this and find a conclusion,” he said.

During this week’s hearing via Webex, a date was not set for when Scott will be transported to Fulton. The judge set another hearing for Dec. 1.

