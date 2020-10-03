Movie buffs enjoy shows in theaters for first time in months

National-World

ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS ) — On Friday night, movie theaters in the mountains opened for the first time since March, as Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase 3 of reopening the state went into effect.

“It’s a staple. It’s one of the things I’ve always done, and I love the movies. So, when that was taken away from me and the mere fact that this is back, first day, I had to be here,” customer Doreen Carroll said.

The Biltmore Regal Grand in Asheville was one of several businesses given the green light to open with restrictions under Phase 3.

Theaters, conference centers and smaller outdoor entertainment venues can operate at 30% capacity or seat up to 100 people, whichever is less.

Other businesses in Biltmore Park were happy to see the movie theater back up and running because it brings in business.

“We are glad to see the Regal Grand opening back up in a safe way. We are glad that they were confident enough to do so, and we are looking forward to doing a dinner and a movie back in Biltmore Park,” Joanna Postlethwaite, of Monk’s Flask, said.

The Monk’s Flask and other bars across the state fall under the same restrictions as movie theaters.

While the owners are keeping the indoor cocktail bar closed for the meantime, they have opened their taproom and restaurant.

“We are taking it day-by-day, step by step,” Postlethwaite said.

The theater required guests and employees to wear a face covering at all times, keep two empty seats between parties and limited group sizes.

“I am fine with that. If I can just be out of the house and be able to watch a movie, I am fine with wearing a mask, totally fine with that,” Carroll said.

