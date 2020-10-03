Unexpected discovery made by Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office Dive Team during training dive

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Springdale, AR (KFSM) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Dive Team made an unexpected discovery during a routine training dive on Beaver Lake.

WCSO Dive Team was training at Springs Boat Ramp in Washington Co. when they found a truck that was reported stolen from Springdale in 2018.

WCSO shared photos of the find on Facebook writing, “An added bonus – fish were rescued from the bed and released to live another day!”

Blue Springs Boat Ramp is a boat launch on Brush Creek and Beaver Lake in Springdale.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.