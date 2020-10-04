Batman pays ‘super’ tribute to local kids fighting battles of their own

National-World

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WLOS ) — On Saturday, three local children fighting different battles of their own received a super tribute.

West Virginia-based nonprofit “Heroes 4 Higher” teamed up with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office to bring a “hope injection” to Western North Carolina.

Batman made a special trip in his Batmobile to meet four-year-old Jax Warren and the children of Deputy Ryan Hendrix, who recently lost his life in the line of duty.

Jax is the son of Sergeant Jordan Warren with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office. Jax was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer and is set to begin radiation treatments on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Underneath his mask was a big smile, getting to meet his favorite superhero. His dad said seeing the community come together is incredible.

“It’s very heart-filling that the community has come together for something like this,” said Sgt. Warren. “Not just for Jax, but Ryan’s kids. It just shows how much a community really supports everybody here. It’s very humbling.”

All three children got a ride in the Batmobile.

The Hendersonville Jeep Club and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office escorted Batman to a softball game fundraiser in Jackson Park, where Batman played in honor of Deputy Hendrix.

Proceeds from the tournament benefit the family of Jax Warren and the children of Deputy Hendrix.

Click here: wearejaxstrong.com/?fbclid=IwAR0GFPjo0rlLsXr8LuqaIKoMyT02wKzzfqaWZEf0euykRcWU_9Vn0atvmkg# to see upcoming fundraisers to help Jax Warren.

The sheriff’s office has teamed up with the North Carolina Police Benevolent Foundation to create a fund for Hendrix’s family. Click here to donate.

