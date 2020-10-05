High school moves to remote after weekend party without precautions

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

FALMOUTH, MA (WBZ) — Falmouth High School switched to all remote learning Monday as an investigation began into a weekend party where students didn’t take coronavirus precautions.

Principal Mary Gans sent a letter to staff, students and families Sunday announcing the sudden switch.

“I am reaching out to share the news that like other high schools in Massachusetts, Falmouth High School has now been impacted by the decisions of some of our students who have been officially confirmed to have attended a party this weekend in Woods Hole while not wearing masks and not practicing physical distancing,” Gans wrote.

She said they’re looking into the “extent of this party and its connection to the high school.”

All after school sports practices and marching band rehearsal were called off Monday as well.

Gans said more information on the plan for returning to classes will be revealed Monday.

“I am profoundly disappointed that Falmouth High School students would put our school community at risk during a public health crisis, especially after all of the hard work and planning we have done to ensure that the school year would start off safe and healthy for all,” she said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.