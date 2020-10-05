Philadelphia reporting 355 homicides so far this year after violent weekend across city

National-World

Philadelphia, PA (KYW) — Following a violent weekend across Philadelphia, the city is now reporting 355 homicides for the year. That’s one homicide away from 2019’s total.

At least 14 people were shot, some of them fatally injured — adding to the city’s already high homicide rate.

On Saturday afternoon, a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in broad daylight at North 27th and Cambria Streets in North Philadelphia.

Then, just a few hours later — and few blocks away — a 28-year-old man was shot 20 times.

It happened about at about 5 p.m. on the 2800 block of Mascher Avenue in Fairhill.

The victim was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.

On Sunday evening, just before 7 p.m. a 15-year-old was shot and killed in a South Philadelphia double shooting.

He was shot in the head at 22nd and Jackson Streets. An 18-year-old was also shot in the lower back and is listed in critical condition.

In addition to the homicide there were at least 10 other shootings with the victims in various conditions.

Among them is a 25-year-old man who was shot near the intersection of Walter and Newkirk Streets in South Philadelphia.

“The only information we got is a dark-colored vehicle, a van, possibly dark blue was last seen fleeing from the scene,” Inspector Scott Small said. “We’re not certain if that was the shooter in that vehicle or the vehicle was just fleeing from the scene.”

Police haven’t announced any arrests in any of these shootings.

