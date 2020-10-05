Police: Man arrested after breaking patrol car’s window, pepper spraying officer

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — A man is accused of breaking the window of a Portland Police Bureau patrol vehicle and pepper spraying the officer inside Sunday morning.

At 9:39 a.m., PPB said an officer was in his marked patrol vehicle in the area of South Corbett Avenue and South Lane Street.

The officer was doing paperwork when a man approached the vehicle. The man proceeded to break the back window on the hatch and pepper spray the inside. He then fled to a vehicle to drive away from the scene, according to PPB.

After the man drove off, the officer was able to broadcast suspect information over the radio to other officers.

The pepper sprayed officer and others found the suspect vehicle and stopped it six blocks away from the scene. The man was arrested, and the victim officer recognized the suspect vehicle as one that had followed him earlier.

Inside the suspect vehicle, police found window punch tools, pepper spray, throwing knives, a laser pointer, a slingshot, rocks, and other items. All were seized as evidence.

The suspect was identified as John B. Russell, 41, of Portland. Russell was booked into the Multnomah County Jail.

He faces charges of assaulting a public safety officer, aggravated harassment, and first-degree criminal mischief.

PPB said the pepper sprayed officer is covering.

“As police officers, we know that the vast majority of community members who approach and contact us do so with no intention to do us harm,” said PPB Chief Chuck Lovell in a statement. “However, attacks like this one remind us all that there is the potential for people to try to take direct violent action against police officers. I applaud the officer for remaining calm and locating the involved subject and thank our investigators for furthering this investigation.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.