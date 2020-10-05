South Carolina police officer fatally shot

National-World

A shooting over the weekend left one Myrtle Beach Police officer dead and another injured, according to a news release from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

The officers were responding to a domestic violence call Saturday night. Authorities say shots were exchanged between them and a suspect after a confrontation.

Officer Jacob Hancher was killed in the shooting. A second officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the release stated.

Following the exchange of gunfire, the suspect was discovered dead. The news release didn’t say how the suspect died. No other injuries were reported, according to the release.

Hancher had been with the Myrtle Beach Police Department for four years as a community service officer and just under one year as a police officer, Police Chief Amy Prock said in a Facebook post.

“He was a dedicated public servant who upheld his oath to protect this community and made the ultimate sacrifice,” Prock said