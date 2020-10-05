Teens in Nashville group home write song about their experience
NASHVILLE (WSMV) — A group of teen-aged girls in foster care wrote a song in helps of changing their lives.
Carley Motha hopes to make it in music and was already a star on American Idol. Her and teens in group home Youth Villages write about their experience in the song “You’re Not Alone.”
Foster kids are hoping for a family.
“I think it really shows what we’ve had to go through,” Motha said. “I do think it’s a beautiful song.”
Serena lived at Youth Villages with eight other girls. She is now a journalism student at Middle Tennessee State University
Motha said she wondered if all those feelings could get worked out in a song. So, the girls came together and put it all to music.
Serena told News 4 she did feel bad back then but knows now she was never ever alone.
