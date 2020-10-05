What you need to know about coronavirus on Monday, October 5

National-World

President Donald Trump has — according to an attending Walter Reed physician — put people’s lives at risk with his decision yesterday to stage a drive-by to greet supporters outside the hospital where he is being treated for Covid-19.

“Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential ‘drive-by’ just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity,” Dr. James Phillips tweeted.

Dr. Phillips, who is the Chief of Disaster and Operational Medicine at George Washington University as well as a CNN medical analyst, said Trump’s ride outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was astoundingly irresponsible.

“That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof, but hermetically sealed against chemical attack. The risk of Covid-19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures,” he explained.

Despite the risk posed to others in the hospital, the driver and security staff, White House spokesman Judd Deere said that “the movement was cleared by the medical team as safe to do” and that “appropriate precautions” were taken, “including PPE.”

The stunt was just the latest example of Trump and his inner circle flouting public health recommendations. The President and those closest to him have repeatedly failed to wear masks when mandatory, practice social distancing and abide by the quarantine rules set out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Yesterday’s episode shows there’s no indication that Trump’s hospitalization is changing his approach to the pandemic.

At least 10 people in the President’s vicinity have recently tested positive. Some 7.4 million Americans — roughly one in 44 — have been infected with the virus in the world’s worst-affected country.

Q. What are the guidelines for riding in a vehicle with someone from another household?

A: People from different households riding in a car together should wear face masks, said Dr. Aaron Hamilton of the Cleveland Clinic.

“You should also wear one if you’re rolling down your window to interact with someone at a drive-thru or curbside pickup location,” Hamilton said.

It’s also smart to keep the windows open to help ventilate the car and add another layer of safety, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

People who test positive should isolate for at least 10 days, depending on their symptoms. They should separate themselves from other people if possible, according to the CDC.

The secretive group at the center of America’s largest vaccine trials

It’s known as the DSMB: Data and Safety Monitoring Board. It’s members are the only ones who get to look under the hood while a clinical trial is ongoing. They know who has been given a Covid-19 vaccine, and who has gotten a placebo. The very doctors running the trials, the pharmaceutical companies that developed the vaccines, and even the US Food and Drug Administration don’t know.

Armed with that secret, only the DSMB can monitor how safe and effective a vaccine is shaping up to be. One word from the DSMB, and a trial can be stopped. Elizabeth Cohen and Michael Nedelman report.

Europe’s second wave is in full swing

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is self-isolating after coming into contact with a person who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19. Her announcement today comes amid rising cases and new restrictions across Europe.

In the Czech Republic, a state of emergency has been introduced for 30 days to help to curb the accelerating epidemic. In France, the Greater Paris area will be classified as a “maximum alert” zone, with new restrictions in effect from Tuesday. Meanwhile, the number of reported infections in the United Kingdom jumped on Sunday as it emerged that thousands of cases were not included in previously published daily figures, according to Public Health England.

Nigerian scientists develop cheaper and faster Covid-19 test kits

Scientists in Nigeria have developed a Covid-19 test kit that costs less than $25 and is faster than most other PCR tests. It can give results in less than 40 minutes, the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) said. Samples can be analyzed using a mobile machine that can be operated by low-skilled personnel with minimal training. Babatunde Salako, the director of NIMR, told CNN the detection rate of the NIMR test kit is “a bit lower than the PCR, but for the point of care, we believe it is good enough for now.”

Children of parents with anxiety disorders are four to six times more likely to develop an anxiety disorder in their lifetime, and children of parents with depression are three to four times more likely to develop depression. Often, these disorders appear in childhood or adolescence. The why, however, remains uncertain. It’s likely a combination of genetics, biology and environment.

