3-year-old boy “wrapped in a blanket in the basement” rescued by crews during fire

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (WQAD) — A fire happened in the 500 block of 27th Street, just down the road from Project Now Head Start Monday, October 5th.

The windows in the home broke, and some of the siding melted as crews investigated the scene.

Battalion Chief Curt Frerichs says a three year old boy was pulled out of the house by crews Monday.

“Crews made a rapid interior attack with a simultaneous search for the missing child, locating the child wrapped in a blanket in the basement,” Frerichs said Tuesday, October 6th.

Frerichs says the child was unharmed but taken to the hospital as a precaution. The fire started in a back bedroom. It’s still under investigation. The Red Cross is assisting the family now.

