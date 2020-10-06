Bradley International named 8th best airport in the U.S.

National-World

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) — Bradley International Airport has been ranked the 8th best airport in the country by Condé Nast Traveler’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

More than 715,000 readers submitted responses, rating their travel experiences at airports around the world.

“The results of this year’s survey, conducted at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic are a testament to the lasting power of a meaningful travel experience,” said Jesse Ashlock, U.S. Editor of Condé Nast Traveler. “The winners represent the best of the best for our audience and offer plenty of trip-planning inspiration for all the adventures we can’t wait to have next.”

Kevin Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority said the award is a “tremendous honor,” especially during a challenging year for the travel industry.

“We thank the travel community for their continued vote of confidence in Bradley International Airport and for underscoring the value of traveling through a smaller airport. Now more than ever, Bradley Airport stands out by always offering a clean, safe, and convenient travel experience,” Dillon said.

