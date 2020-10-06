Elderly man’s landline disconnected following billing mixup

National-World

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) — The ability to make an emergency call is more important than ever during the pandemic.

That’s why a Bellevue woman worries her elderly father is living in a dangerous situation.

Bill Life’s landline phone has been shut off two weeks.

“Well, it’s not frustrating to me. At least it don’t ring,” he said.

But the need for a phone doesn’t click for Life.

His daughter says a working phone is essential for an 82-year-old who lives alone.

“It worries me. He can’t get a hold of me if something happens. We check on him a couple times a day, coming down here but there are times I call him on the phone and ask if he needs anything,” said daughter Kelly Rabinowitz.

The landline is connected to CenturyLink service now known as Lumen Technologies and Kelly says she paid her father’s monthly bill but it got credited to her internet instead.

“They gave me confirmation numbers stating they were paid so I gave them that and they say we still don’t see nothing,” she said.

Family says Bill can’t afford financially and emotionally to move into assisted living.

With the billing issue causing a shutoff of the landline, Kelly did think about getting her father a cellphone but she says the 82-year-old became frustrated trying to use one.

“You can show him how to use one but then he’ll forget when he goes to make a call and before you know it he’s throwing it across the room,” she said.

For now, family can handle the impatience of an 82-year-old but they worry about not him not having a hardline phone when it’s emergency that can’t wait.

“He knows how to dial 911, he can’t do that if he doesn’t have a phone,” Kelly said.

Tonight, 6 News called Life’s phone — it rang and he answered.

Lumen Technologies issued the following statement:

“We take every customer concern seriously. We researched and resolved the issue with billing and we were able to restore service.”

