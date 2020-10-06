Local health department, business owner react to recent Michigan Supreme Court ruling

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) — Uncertainty is high and residents statewide are left with questions.

“No one really knows what’s going on. Does she have 21 days or does she not? It’s just conflicting information everywhere. No one knows what to follow,” said Sarah Fechter, gym owner.

The Michigan Supreme Court’s ruling struck down 123 executive orders that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has issued since April 30. That leaves a lot up to local and state health departments.

“We have the authority locally to offset and supplement any other orders or create a new order if a public health order exists. So we will move aggressively if needed to address our covid concerns,” said Fred Yanoski, with the Midland Health Department.

He said the threat of coronavirus is still out there, even though some may act as if it isn’t.

“It’s an absolute concern that folks are being less vigilant than they should be,” Yanoski said.

He is encouraging residents to keep their guards up and follow the orders.

“We are urging all of our residents and businesses to stay the course and follow the safety protocols put in place under the executive order,” Yanoski said.

Fechter said the Supreme Court ruling may be too little too late.

“With this happening, of course I’m happy with it. But the issue with it is, I feel that the damage has been done to small business,” she said.

The toll the pandemic continues to take on her gym is substantial.

“It’s been devastating for my gym. Come, let’s see, it happened March 16. By April 16, we were at a six-figure loss. I mean, you can more than triple that now,” Fechter said.

Even with the executive orders rescinded, health departments at the local and state level are urging Michiganders to still follow the following precautions:

-Wearing a mask

-Practicing social distancing

-Following capacity limits

-Staying home if sick

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.