Missouri’s voter registration deadline is Wednesday, while in Kansas it’s Oct. 13

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — The Nov. 3 general election is only 28 days away.

The deadline to register to vote in Missouri is Oct. 7. Kansas voters have until Oct. 13 to register.

New voters can complete submit their registration in-person, online or via mail.

If you submit through the mail, you’ll want to make sure it’s processed correctly.

You should receive a notification in 7-10 days from the election authority. If you don’t, follow up with the election board.

You will not be able to register on the day of the election.

Twenty-one states have same day registration; Kansas and Missouri are not among them.

Most public libraries host voter registration events.

Those outside of the Kansas City limits should check where to go with their county’s election board.

Here are the registration events from KCEB going on today:

kceb.org/voters/register

Sunfresh on Blue Parkway at 9 a.m.

UMKC Student Union 3 p.m.

Mattie Rhodes Center at 5 p.m.

Online voter registration in Missouri: sos.mo.gov/elections/goVoteMissouri/register

How to register in Jackson County: jcebmo.org/voter-information/registration

Check registration, advanced voting, and polling place info from Johnson County, Kansas: jocoelection.org

Kansas voter registration FAQs from secretary of state: sos.ks.gov/elections/elections-faq.html

