Nobel Prize in Physics awarded for black hole discoveries to Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez

National-World

The 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded to scientists Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez for their discoveries about black holes.

Göran K. Hansson, secretary for the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, said at Tuesday’s ceremony in Stockholm that this year’s prize was about “the darkest secrets of universe.”

Penrose, a professor at the University of Oxford who worked with Stephen Hawking, was awarded half of the prize “for the discovery that black hole formation is a robust prediction of the general theory of relativity.” The other half was awarded jointly to Genzel and Ghez “for the discovery of a supermassive compact object at the center of our galaxy.”

“Penrose, Genzel and Ghez together showed us that black holes are awe-inspiring, mathematically sublime, and actually exist,” Tom McLeish, professor of natural philosophy at the University of York, told the Science Media Centre in London.

Ghez, born in New York City and a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, is only the fourth woman to win a Nobel physics prize. It was awarded to a woman for the first time in 55 years in 2018, when Donna Strickland won for groundbreaking inventions in the field of laser physics.

“I think today I feel more passionate about the teaching side of my job than I have ever,” Ghez said after the announcement. “Because it’s so important to convince the younger generation that their ability to question, and their ability to think, is just crucial to the future of the world.”

“I’m thrilled to receive the prize and I take very seriously the responsibility associated with being, as you said the fourth woman to win the Nobel Prize. I hope I can inspire other young women in the field,” Ghez added. “It’s a field that has so many pleasures, and if you are passionate about the science, there’s so much that can be done.”

Marie Curie, the only woman to have been honored twice by the Nobel committee, won the 1903 Nobel Prize in Physics and the 1911 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. Maria Goeppert Mayer was the only other woman to win the physics prize, in 1963 for discoveries concerning nuclear shell structure.

Penrose, born in Colchester in England, worked with fellow physicist Hawking to merge Einstein’s theory of relativity with quantum theory to suggest that space and time would begin with the Big Bang and end in black holes.

“The Nobel legacy stipends that the committee cannot award posthumously. Professor Hawking’s contributions are mentioned in the Nobel’s scientific backgrounder in both the Penrose and Genzel-Ghez sections, giving a ‘nod’ to the British physicist,” said David Pendlebury, analyst at Clarivate, which compiles an annual list of Nobel prize contenders based on research citations.

“I can’t tell you how delighted I am that Roger Penrose has been recognized with a Nobel Prize. For many outside of physics he has been seen as being in the shadow of his long-time collaborator, the late Stephen Hawking,” added Jim Al-Khalili, a professor of physics at the University of Surrey.

“But while Einstein’s general theory of relativity predicts the existence of black holes, Einstein didn’t himself believe they really existed. Penrose was the first to prove mathematically, in 1965, that they are a natural consequence of relativity theory and not just science fiction,” he told the SMC.

Genzel, born in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany, is director at the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics in Garching, Germany and a professor at the University of California, Berkeley.

The three Laureates share this year’s prize — 10 million Swedish kronor ($1.1 million) — for their discoveries about “one of the most exotic phenomena in the universe,” according to the news release from the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

Penrose showed that the general theory of relativity leads to the formation of black holes. Genzel and Ghez discovered that an invisible and extremely heavy object governs the orbits of stars at the center of our galaxy. A supermassive black hole is the only currently known explanation.

This year’s Nobel Prize in Medicine was jointly awarded to the US-UK trio of Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice on Monday for the discovery of hepatitis C virus, which led to the development of tests and treatments.

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry will be announced on Wednesday, followed by the Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday, the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday and the Prize in Economic Sciences next Monday.