North Carolina elementary school teacher dies days after testing positive for Covid-19

A third-grade teacher died in North Carolina days after testing positive for Covid-19 and while her students were quarantined as a result of the exposure.

Julie Davis, 49, who taught at Norwood Elementary School in Stanly County, died from Covid-19 related complications, according to Michelle Bailey, a spokeswoman for the Stanly County School District.

While the official cause of death hasn’t been released, Davis’ brother Stan Andrews told CNN that she died on Sunday, October 4.

“Julie’s always been an angel to our family and to everyone she’s ever come in contact with, and I’m just thankful that she now has her wings and can be a guardian angel for all of us,” Andrews told CNN.

“She was selfless, caring,” Davis’ daughter Leanna Richardson told CNN. “She loved. She loved deeply. She would give anything to anyone in need. She loved family. She loved my brother, she loved me. She loved her husband and she loved being a ‘Lollie.’ She couldn’t just be grandma, she was Lollie. She was lovely to my son Eli.”

Davis began experiencing symptoms on September 25 and immediately self-quarantined, Bailey said.

On September 29, the Stanly County Health Department notified parents of the teacher’s third-grade class that they were required to quarantine for 14 days after being exposed to a staff member who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Bailey told CNN the staff member was indeed Davis. CNN reached out to the North Carolina Office of Medical Examiner for confirmation of cause of death but hasn’t heard back.

None of the quarantined students have developed any symptoms or tested positive, Bailey said. The health department told the administration it believed Davis did not contract the virus from the school.

“We are extending our deepest condolences to Mrs. Davis’ family,” the district said. “We were truly blessed by her professionalism and caring spirit. Her personality was infectious and she brought joy into the lives of the students, staff, and community.”

Davis taught at Norwood Elementary School for two years, and she had earned a reputation as an “inspirational teacher who was always seeking ways to support every student so that they were able to fulfill their potential,” the district said in a Facebook post.

“I don’t think we ever went out of the house, on vacation, anything without a teacher bag with her papers to grade lesson plans, her laptop, her planner,” Richardson said.

“She loved her students, she would never let a child go without. She cared about them far beyond the classroom.”

For the third time in less than a week, North Carolina is reporting more than 2,200 new Covid-19 cases, according to data released by the North Carolina Department of Health. On Monday, the state reported 2,258 additional infections related to the coronavirus, the department of health reported.

North Carolina currently has the eighth-highest number of cases in states across the US, according to data by Johns Hopkins University.

The total number of cases across the state to date is 219,754, with 3,637 Covid-19 related fatalities, the DOH said.

There have been at least 7,447,363 coronavirus cases in the US and at least 210,043 deaths.