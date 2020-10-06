Rally held outside Oregon capitol in support of classroom learning

National-World

SALEM, OR (KPTV) — A large crowd participated in a rally Monday outside Oregon’s capitol building to call on leaders to open schools around the state.

Rallies were also held in Bend and Medford.

At the Salem demonstration, organizers said their stance is about giving students and parents a choice in learning, but some argue that approaches other than at-home instruction just wouldn’t work.

“This is an incredibly challenging situation,” Shalyse Olson, an organizer of the Salem rally, said of the 2020 school year.

Across the state, families are facing distance learning and its hardships.

For many, navigating this new way of life has been a struggle.

“A bunch of moms were just texting and frustrations and going ‘oh my gosh is this really the way it’s going to go?’” Olson said.

So, she created a change.org petition to call on state leaders to open schools and that petition led to Monday’s rally.

Olson said the demonstration was not protesting online learning.

“What we are asking for though is an additional option, which is in-school, in the classroom for the children and the teachers who want to,” Olson explained.

But those who oppose in-person learning say giving families that choice just isn’t possible.

“You just simply won’t have the number of staff and you won’t be able to organize the students in cohorts that will keep them safe,” said Ian Maurer, a teacher who is part of Oregon for a Safe Return to Campus.

Maurer says if schools open, they’ll just have to shut down again due to outbreaks of COVID-19.

Olson says she is nervous about outbreaks if kids return but feels it will happen no matter what.

“Whether we go back tomorrow, whether we go back February, like these 10th and 11th graders, that’s the earliest, or whether we go back next year, it’s going to happen the moment we enter the schools, so we have to be prepared for that,” she expressed on outbreak potential.

Under the state’s metric, students cannot go back to class until there are fewer than 10 cases per 100,000 students.

In the past three weeks, Marion county has fluctuated between 58 to 68 cases per 100,000.

Olson says they are demonstrating because she and others believe the required metric is not a realistic goal.

“If we felt like this was an attainable number to hit in a reasonable amount of time, then we would all just pull up our britches and go to work and say we can deal with this. The fact of the matter is the metrics which they have given to us is a slim chance of making them anytime soon,” Olson said.

Meanwhile, Oregon for a Safe Return to Campus says it isn’t strict enough.

“Fourteen days of no new cases in a county would ensure that community spread has stopped,” Maurer said.

The demonstrators in Salem told FOX 12 that forcing families into only online learning has been devastating for many families.

Opponents say they agree that it has been difficult for many, but safety must be the top priority.

