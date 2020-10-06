Store celebrates reopening after rebuilding from floods

National-World

SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) — Things are beginning to come together for the town of Sanford after the devastating floods back in May left everything underwater and buried in mud.

On Monday, Oct. 5, a small shop reopened its doors after nearly losing everything.

The Sanford Sport Shop was virtually destroyed in the Edenville Dam failure.

The proprietor celebrating 19 years of owning the store with a grand reopening on Monday. It was a celebration of the store’s survival.

It has taken four months of hard work to come back from flood water up to the ceiling. But after the work and dedication, the store is officially back open.

“We had to gut it completely. And clean and just rebuild,” said Jennifer Palmer, owner. “It’s been quite challenging. Especially just the cleaning, getting the mud out was really bad because it doesn’t come out with just soap and water. You have to use bleach on everything,” Palmer said.

Palmer said she has relied on donations from businesses and customers. The support allowed her to get income flowing again.

The store reopening is a major step forward.

“A lot of our regulars are coming back. So we’re pretty happy about that,” Palmer said.

Everything in the store has been replaced, rebuilt and now ready to be revealed.

