Black Clergy of Philadelphia teaming with law enforcement to tackle ‘pandemic’ of gun violence

Philadelphia, PA (KYW) — As the murder rate surges in Philadelphia, many are wondering what can be done. Some are hoping faith is a good place to start when it comes to stopping the violence.

The time to act is now. Though we’re already dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, the Black Clergy of Philadelphia says there’s another sickness that is taking innocent lives, and no one is safe.

“We’re not only dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, but this violence is also a pandemic and it’s escalated,” Black Clergy of Philadelphia president Rev. Robert Collier said.

We hear it time after time, enough is enough, but the gun violence continues and more lives continue to be lost at an alarming rate.

The Black Clergy of Philadelphia hopes its virtual solution summit will spark some change.

“If we really want to see this gun violence go down for the long run, we have to do something about the 25% poverty rate that’s in our city,” said Rev. Gregory Holston, the Black Clergy of Philadelphia’s Criminal Justice Committee chairman.

In some of the poorest areas of the city, violence is taking over the streets.

On Oct. 14, Philadelphia’s Black Clergy will host a virtual summit with the Police Commissioner’s Office, youth from the most impacted neighborhoods, and District Attorney Larry Krasner.

“No stone is left unturned to bring people who are shooting other people to justice, and no stone will be left unturned to try to get at the root causes and prevent the blood from flowing in the streets,” Krasner said.

The DA spoke with residents Tuesday afternoon about the city’s growing gun violence, which has already surpassed last year’s murder rate with two months still remaining in 2020.

The Black Clergy of Philadelphia is hoping to stand in that gap.

“We need for this to be a collaborative effort with clergy, with community members, with law enforcement, with the DA’s office. This is an us movement,” said Rev. Jeanette Davis.

