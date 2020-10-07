Louisville Metro Police Department’s investigative files in Breonna Taylor case released

National-World

The office of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Wednesday released hundreds of pages from the Police Department’s public integrity unit file on the investigation into the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

CNN is reviewing the documents.

The disclosure comes nearly a week after a state court judge ordered Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to make public roughly 15 hours of audio from grand jury proceedings in the case.

“Following the decision of the Grand Jury announced by Attorney General Daniel Cameron, it was important to release the PIU files as quickly as possible to the public, after making necessary redactions,” Fischer said in a statement.

“Much of the information in these files was included in records from the Grand Jury proceedings that were released last week.”

The files “contain information and images that are traumatic and painful,” Fischer said.

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT and aspiring nurse, was fatally shot in her Louisville apartment in March by officers executing a drug warrant. The killing led to months of unrest in Louisville and beyond as a reckoning with racial injustice sweeps the country.

Fisher said the files have been forwarded for investigation of administrative violations to the department’s professional standards unit. The findings will then be forwarded to the chief of the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD).

The grand jury did not indict any officers involved in the botched narcotics raid on charges connected with her death. One officer faces charges for firing into an adjacent occupied apartment.

The grand jury audio was made public as part of the case against former Detective Brett Hankison, who was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree for allegedly firing blindly into Taylor’s apartment. He has pleaded not guilty.

Two other officers — Det. Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly — were not charged in connection with the March 13 shooting death.

Cameron said Cosgrove fired the fatal shot — which he said was justified because Taylor’s boyfriend fired at officers first.

Cameron, who has come under fire for his role as special prosecutor, has repeatedly defended his handling of case that set off outrage across the country and calls to arrest the officers.

The attorney general, the first Black person to hold the post and a rising Republican star, initially refused to release grand jury transcripts or recordings despite growing public calls to do so by the Louisville mayor, the Kentucky governor, and Taylor’s family’s attorneys.

The officers, executing a narcotics warrant, told investigators they knocked and announced themselves before using a battering ram to bash the door to Taylor’s Louisville apartment off its hinges that chaotic March night, according to the recordings.

Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker III, and his lawyer have maintained that he didn’t know who was entering the apartment and that he fired once. Walker’s round hit Mattingly in the leg and the officers unleased a 32-round hail of return fire that killed Taylor.

The city of Louisville announced on September 15 a $12 million settlement of the family’s wrongful death lawsuit. The city also agreed to enact police reforms which include using social workers to provide support on certain police runs and requiring commanders to review and approve search warrants before seeking judicial approval.