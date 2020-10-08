31-Year-Old Man Suffers 8-Inch Laceration From Shark Attack Off Miami Beach

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Miami Beach, FL (WFOR) — 31-year-old man was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon following a shark attack off Miami Beach.

According to Miami Beach PD, the man was bitten by a Black Tip Shark near 10 Street, resulting in an 8-inch laceration below the knee.

As a precaution, Miami Beach Fire Rescue took the victim to Ryder Trauma Center, where he’s in stable condition.

Double red flags are being flown at the lifeguard towers between 5 Street and 15 Street, warning beachgoers not to enter the water.

Miami Beach police said there appeared to be a number of bait fish schools in the area.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.