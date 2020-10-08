Cop charged with burglary, assault

National-World

SCRANTON, PA (WNEP) — A police officer with 30 years on the force is now behind bars facing more than a dozen charges.

On Wednesday afternoon, Scranton police brought in Det. James Beahan, a 30-year veteran of the force, and charged him with aggravated assault, burglary, and reckless endangerment.

Beahan’s charges all stem from a domestic incident involving his ex-wife and young children overnight.

According to court papers, Beahan made the 911 call, but when Scranton police officers arrived, Beahan had become violent. He was armed with a baseball bat and led an officer on a foot chase. Though he swung the bat at two of the alleged victims, no one was injured.

Beahan faces a total of 14 charges, including several felonies. He is in custody, being held on $150,000 bail.

The Scranton police chief would not comment about the arrest and charges but said Det. Beahan has been placed on unpaid administrative leave.

