Doctor weighs in on the President’s praise for antibody treatments as OHSU starts its own trial

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — President Trump praised one of the COVID-19 treatments he received, an antibody cocktail from the company Regeneron.

These treatments are still being tested in clinical trials, but the president says he’s going to get them into hospitals for patients for free.

“I want everybody to be given the same treatment as your president, because I feel great. I feel like perfect. So I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it,” the President said in a video posted to Twitter Wednesday.

“To me, it wasn’t therapeutic. It made me better. I call that a cure,” he said.

But doctors say not so fast.

“We don’t even know whether that antibody works, we don’t have the final results of the trial,” Dr. Akram Khan said.

Dr. Khan is a Pulmonologist at OHSU is working on something very similar, another monoclonal antibody clinical trial.

He said these antibodies are all specific and patented by different companies but work the same way: “They try to block a certain important protein on the surface of the virus and that prevents the virus from entering the cell and then replicating so it reduces the severity of infection and prevents the disease from causing more damage to the body.”

At OHSU, they’ll test the effectiveness with COVID-19 in patients requiring oxygen.

Half of the patients who participate will get the antibody, and half will get a placebo, and then they’ll compare.

“What we’re hoping is we have an answer very soon,” Dr. Khan said.

But when it comes to getting this into every hospital, and for free at that, Dr. Khan said he doesn’t think manufacturers will be able to produce on that scale.

“This seems like a very daunting task,” he said. “I know it’s very optimistic to hope that we would have these widely available, but I’m not so certain.”

And he said this is not a cure: “It’s not fixing the virus, it is blocking the intensity of the virus and decreasing the intensity of the illness allowing the body’s own defenses to come on and let the body heal.”

Dr. Khan added treatments often sound promising, but that doesn’t mean they work, and even if they do work, there could be side effects or other unknowns.

That’s why these trials are so important; doctors monitor things closely and follow the science to make the right decisions.

