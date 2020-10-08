Drive on a real NASCAR track while fighting cancer

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — The American Cancer Society and Atlanta Motor Speedway are pairing up to raise funds for cancer research while allowing car enthusiasts an opportunity to drive on the high banks of the historic NASCAR track.

During the October 9 Laps for Hope event, presented by Georgia Drives Chevy, Drivers will be able to take laps in their own vehicles along the 24-degree banks of the 1.54-mile oval track at speeds of up to 80mph.

Drivers will find themselves behind the pink Chevrolet SS Making Strides Against Breast Cancer pace car.

“We’re so excited for this new event to support our fundraising efforts during Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” says Mayela Allen, executive director for the American Cancer Society in Georgia. “Without our annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk this fall, we were searching for ways to keep our participants engaged and this is a safe way to do that. Each car that comes through the tunnel and rolls onto the track is a celebration of our survivors and knowing we are saving more lives from cancer.”

Organizers announced that the evening’s first lap will be a special tribute dedicated to Marcy Scott, director of Marketing & Promotion at Atlanta Motor Speedway from 2005-2013, who passed away from breast cancer. The track’s infield media center was named in her honor.

Admission is set at $50 per vehicle, which includes three laps around the track plus a complimentary photo in the Winner’s Circle. The event will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets will be sold online prior to the event to help promote social distancing. Participants will also have to remain in their vehicles while inside the facility.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the event, visit makingstrideswalk.org/atlantaga or call the American Cancer Society at 800-227-2345.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.