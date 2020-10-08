Former APD sergeant explains why he and so many officers have resigned

National-World

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police officers have been turning in their badges and, in some cases, getting out of law enforcement.

Since June, the Asheville Police Department has accepted resignations for as many as 40 sworn and non-sworn police personnel. About half are leaving the profession altogether. News 13’s investigative unit reached out to the now former officers for a side of the story you haven’t heard to uncover what’s behind the walkout.

Words, whether they’re a rally cry in the streets in Asheville …

“Shut it down, shut it down,” protesters chanted in June.

Or whether those words are written, as is the case in a recently resigned Asheville Police Officer’s blog …

“I’m lucky that I’m only leaving with mental scars and a few scrapes,” the former Asheville officer wrote.

They’re equally powerful.

“I’m leaving in a time where people are screaming in my face that I should quit, be ashamed of myself and who I am. Well, I am leaving. But it’s not because I’m ashamed,” former officer Lindsay Rose wrote.

She’s not alone.

“How tough was it to turn in your badge and resign?” News 13 asked former Asheville Police Sergeant James French. “Agonizing would be the word I would use. Back and forth, I considered it for a period of time before this, the kind of national situation we have going on now,” French said.

The former sergeant served with APD nearly a decade after graduating from Basic Law Enforcement Training. French is among some 40 sworn and non-sworn police personnel who have resigned since June. The why of the resignations isn’t easy to explain.

“There were a series of situations that occurred during the protests that caused a lot of people to just throw their hands up and say I’m done. I think I did the same thing,” French said.

George Floyd’s death, in-person targeting and social media attacks have officers rethinking careers, and then many are dealing with this.

“They’ve (fellow officers) had family members that have turned against them, brothers and sisters won’t talk to them, their parents won’t talk to them, their long-time friends,” French said of the many officers he’d spoken with over the last several months.

Protests also left French and other officers feeling unsupported and pointing at elected leaders.

“Various members of the governing body would come over and tell us (APD officers) that they appreciated us and then the next day would make public statements that were totally opposite from the things that they told us. So, I don’t know anyone in the private sector who would put up with that for very long,” French said.

Efforts to reach Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer and members of the Asheville City Council for their take were unsuccessful.

At the end of June, a use of force charge and suspension of Sr. Officer Anthony Sorangelo raised further concern. Sorangelo was charged with misdemeanor simple assault when the SBI determined he used force assisting an intoxicated man into a patrol car during an arrest on Hendersonville Road. He was dismissed in September.

“It’s pretty controversial within the police department. A lot of people disagree with it. You can find yourself in a situation where you follow your training, you’re legally, morally and ethically correct when you make the decision that you make. And then, because of the optics of the situation, you’re still wrong and you can still find yourself being written up, or fired, or prosecuted,” French said.

Not everyone leaving is getting out of law enforcement. The Police Benevolent Association said some officers are choosing to leave Asheville.

“I spoke to a sheriff in Cleveland County, you know that’s a pretty good distance from here, and they’re getting Asheville officers,” said Brandon McGaha, the staff representative for the Mountain Chapter of the PBA.

News 13 reached out to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Hendersonville Police Department, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and Wayneville Police Department and all have all been receiving applications from former APD officers, despite scarce positions and not always better pay.

“They’re willing to take those pay cuts, because they feel like that have more support in those areas,” McGaha said.

Statewide, Asheville has experienced one of the largest impacts, but it’s not alone. Fayetteville’s had 26 resignations and six retirements since June 1, 2020. And there have 11 resignations in Winston-Salem’s police department. The N.C. Association of Chiefs of Police points to a high rate of chief retirements and openings. Nationwide, Atlanta, Minneapolis and Buffalo all had high turnover.

How are so many officer departures impacting your safety? We asked city manager Debra Campbell about the loss impact. She wouldn’t go on camera and didn’t answer in her e-mailed statement. Campbell did say she’s “deeply concerned and dismayed,” by the resignations. Every position will be re-hired, with a goal of recruiting a “more diverse pool.” Campbell stressed the effort isn’t to defund but rather reallocate responsibilities and that’s something officers are behind.

