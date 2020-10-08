Man builds Trump 2020 straw maze

National-World

BENNINGTON, ID (East Idaho News) — It’s not uncommon to see Trump 2020 on a flag or yard sign in eastern Idaho, but a Bear Lake County man took his support for the president a step further.

Bryce Crane built a 1,800 bale straw maze and in one portion spelled out Trump 2020, a phrase that refers to this year’s presidential election. The maze sits on Crane’s property near Bennington, an unincorporated town north of Montpelier where about 200 people live.

“I’m just a big Trump fan,” Crane said. “I thought when this year I make my straw maze, include Trump 2020.”

Over the past 10 years, Crane, has built the mazes on his farm. The mazes were initially made for family gatherings with about 100 bales.

As the last 10 years have passed, the seasonal labyrinth of straw has kept getting bigger. Crane also includes his family, who helps draft plans on graph paper before using heavy equipment to place the bales into place.

“It takes as much time to put it on graph paper as it does to do the actual setting the bales,” Crane said.

The massive maze has gained more attention than he initially thought.

“What I’d really like out of this is for Trump to see it,” Crane said.

Crane has opened up the maze to neighbors and the community for free.

“A lot of people ask me what you have to pay to get in. I said ‘all you have to do is vote for Trump,’” Crane said.

