Man cut out his car, another woman hurt, after crash

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MOLINE, IL (WQAD) — Moline Police say a woman in a van on 16th Street heading south and then trying to turn east onto Avenue of the Cities, hit another car with a man and woman inside.

The man had to be cut out of the car. The woman had to be taken to UnityPoint Health Trinity Rock Island as well. Both of them have serious but non life threatening injuries, according to Moline Police.

The woman trying to turn onto Avenue of the Cities was cited for failing to yield, according to Moline Police. Avenue of the Cities and 16th Street was closed for about a half an hour Thursday, October8th. It’s back open now.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.