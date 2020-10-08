Mobile Fire-Rescue crews battle fire at historic building

National-World

MOBILE, AL (WALA) — Firefighters with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department were on the scene this morning of a building fire at 911 Dauphin St.

The call came in around 6:45 a.m. The units arriving first on scene reported heavy flames showing from the three-story building.

The building is the historic 1845 Protestant Children’s Home, now known as Cotton Hall, and used for events.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames that they told FOX10 News were on all three floors. There are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

