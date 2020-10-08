Neighbors upset after pepper balls fired at protesters in south Portland

National-World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Neighbors are sharing concerns after federal officers launched pepper balls outside their homes, with one woman saying the officers’ actions impacted her health.

Police say someone threw an incendiary device on the roof of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in south Portland on Tuesday night.

Even before that, Portland police say protesters threw rocks at federal officers and flashed lights in their eyes, but it was after the lit incendiary device landed on the roof that federal officers responded by firing pepper balls into the crowd, blocking the streets.

Gwen Boucher, a Vietnam War veteran, lives in an apartment building kitty-corner from the ICE building. She says she had left her balcony door open on Tuesday night.

“So all of a sudden I’m coughing a lot … and I went out on the balcony and, my gosh, it was like being in a burning house,” Boucher said.

Boucher says this was particularly hard for her, as she suffers from COPD, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

“I have to say it was the worst attack I ever had and I’ve had COPD for at least ten years,” Boucher said.

Boucher says as a military police officer, she’s been exposed to tear gas before, so she understands the effects of these kinds of crowd control munitions. But last night, even her inhaler didn’t help.

Boucher called 911 and was treated at the scene. She says she complained to the police about the noise and the smoke.

Just a block away, Dan Nelson had just gotten home from his band practice.

“I fell asleep and woke up to really loud explosion sounds, and so I got out of bed and looked out the window and you couldn’t even see across the street there was so much gas in the air,” Nelson said.

Meantime, Portland police declared an unlawful assembly and tried to disperse the crowd. Police say rocks were thrown at them as they moved in. Four people were arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and interfering with a police officer, which are charges the district attorney’s office said they won’t automatically prosecute.

Police say they also confiscated one person’s speaker, citing him for unlawful sound amplification.

