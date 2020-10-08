North Texas Parents Concerned About Adult Markings Under L.O.L Doll Clothes When Dipped In Water

National-World

Texas, USA (KTVT) — Some North Texas parents are speaking out after finding some surprise offensive markings on some of their children’s favorite toys.

They say they checked after seeing a viral video on Facebook of a woman dipping L.O.L Surprise! Dolls in ice cold water, revealing adult attire.

The markings aren’t on all of the dolls but are on enough of them to concern a group of North Texas parents who want to warn others before the biggest shopping day of the year next month.

“What bothers me the most is just that they were made in the first place. Like I truly cannot understand how someone thought of this idea, pitched it to a boardroom…and then that room decided this was a great idea,” said North Texas parent Morgan Tower.

The parent company, MGA entertainment released an apology statement, stating, “A small number of our L.O.L. Surprise! dolls – when put under cold water – showed inappropriate attire or markings. We have implemented comprehensive, corrective measures to our design and approval process to ensure this won’t happen again. We are proud that L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls embrace and reflect our fans and will continue to represent a wide array of different fashions, skin tones and personalities.”

The company says if you have one of the affected dolls, they will exchange it at no cost.

